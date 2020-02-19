February is a time when much attention is given to the accomplishments of African Americans. It is heralded as “Black History Month.” Americans were encouraged to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” by President Gerald Ford when he recognized Black History Month during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial. Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) and so many others will do just that.
LDCC is honored to have John Warner Smith, Louisiana Poet Laureate as its guest of honor at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Smith made history by becoming the first Black Louisiana Poet Laureate. Appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards August 2019, Smith will serve as Louisiana’s literary Ambassador for the next two years. He will travel the state encouraging fellow Louisianans to explore and engage with poetry.
According to selection guidelines, nominees must have published works in books, anthologies, literary journals or magazines. In addition, the selection committee must seek information from the general public and the literary community. The committee must select nominees who reflect the diverse cultures and heritage of Louisiana. Under state law, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), is charged with overseeing the poet laureate nomination process.
Smith is a Morgan City native and built a successful career as a public administrator and a banker. Now an adjunct professor at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Smith teaches English and manages to publish new works of poetry.
Smith’s poems have appeared in numerous literary journals across the country, including Ploughshares, Callaloo, North American Review and Missouri Review, and he is the winner of the 2019 Linda Hodge Bromberg Poetry Award. Much of his poetry draws upon African American history and his personal experiences of growing up and living in the South.
Prior to his career as a published poet, Smith earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of New Orleans. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology and Accounting from McNeese State University.
