The congregation at First Methodist Church in Monroe voted last week to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
The church began the discernment process for disaffiliation in July after an annual statewide conference. FMC Monroe’s senior pastor Brian Mercer said the church decided to disaffiliate because of the United Methodist Church’s progressive beliefs about homosexual church members and their ability to hold ruling and teaching positions in the church.
“We did not leave the United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Church left us,” Mercer said. “There were multiple bishops who are elected for life and are over geographical areas that have been breaking the discipline related to human sexuality.”
When asked, Mercer declined to reveal the exact vote count. He noted 88 percent of voters were in favor of disaffiliation.
According to Bill Willson, the chairman of the church’s administrative council, a two-thirds majority was required for disaffiliation, and just under 500 people voted.
Now that the church has voted to disaffiliate, the United Methodist Church must approve the Monroe church’s decision, which is expected to happen at a conference on Nov. 12.
Mercer said it would cost the church $425,000 to disaffiliate. When a church disaffiliates from the United Methodist Church, it has to pay its annual apportionments two years in advance. Apportionments pay for different church groups and programs.
Willson said the church’s apportionments had been $108,000 each year. He also said the church’s unfunded pension liability would have to be paid.
“The pastors have a retirement plan, which the actuaries have indicated the unpaid portion of their retirement plan, we would have to make whole,” Willson said.
Mercer said that while the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church previously owned the building and the nine acres that FMC Monroe sits on, disaffiliation meant the church members now owned all of it.
“We, the members of this church throughout its history of 197 years, have paid for this,” Mercer said. “No outside support from the United Methodist or Methodist Church has paid for this campus.”
Mercer said members of the church bought and built all the property and assets, while it was held in trust by the United Methodist Church.
“By exiting the denomination, the members of this church have ownership of the property and our new 501(c)(3) articles of incorporation,” Mercer said.
Willson said the church was in “an extremely strong position, financially speaking.”
He said the church had performed more baptisms in the last two years than it had in several years.
Mercer said he understood the likelihood of some congregation members leaving the church.
“We are aware that there will be some families that want to remain United Methodist, and we are praying with them,” Mercer said. “We are reaching out to them and we are blessing them as they find the United Methodist congregation in our area to be a part of.”
