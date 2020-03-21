The state Department of Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
The hospital issued a statement about the matter Saturday afternoon.
"Our team followed protocol once COVID-19 was suspected," stated St. Francis. "The patient was isolated and the diagnosis confirmed through a state-run diagnostic test. We have developed a list of team members who came into contact with this patient and areas the patient visited. All of those identified areas have been disinfected and team members will follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for monitoring their health."
The hospital said its team was following CDC guidelines and infection prevention protocols to protect staff and other patients.
The hospital declined to disclose any further details because of patient confidentiality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.