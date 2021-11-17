Adrian Fisher secured election to the state House of Representatives in Saturday’s election after gathering more than 50 percent of the votes cast during the primary election.

In an election with more than two candidates, a candidate who receives 50 percent or more of all votes cast wins election outright without advancing to a run-off.

Fisher, a Democrat from Monroe, was one of three candidates to represent District 16 in the House of Representatives.

He collected 1,481 votes, or 71 percent of the vote.

“I want to thank the citizens in District 16,” Fisher said. “I grew up in this district. I’ve been here my whole life.”

Fisher said he hoped, once sworn in, to promote local businesses in the district.

“We want to help our current businesses offer more jobs,” Fisher said.

“A lot of times we try to bring in new companies, but we can help our businesses that are already here, too.”

Fisher thanked voters for their support and prayer.

“When I went out, the people were very encouraging, and I think we have very smart people in our district, and I think they want an opportunity, and that’s what I want to help them find,” he said.

Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin came in second with 495 votes, or 24 percent, while Charles Bradford received 118 votes, or 6 percent of the vote.

