Dr. John Fleming, a former Fourth District congressman and later a special assistant to President Donald Trump, announced this week he will be a candidate for state Treasurer in the fall election.
Fleming is a Republican from Minden. He hopes to succeed John Schroder, who is vacating the Treasurer’s office to run for governor.
“I enjoy serving the public in an elected capacity,” Fleming said. “I enjoy public service. Period.”
Fleming said his background as a small business owner would serve him well as Treasurer. He pointed out the Treasurer was responsible for managing the state’s money on a daily basis and serves as chairman of Bond Commission. He also noted the Treasurer is responsible for overseeing the investments of the state’s four pension funds.
“As chairman of the Bond Commission, the Treasurer has considerable say over the state’s borrowing decisions,” Fleming said.
Fleming said an array of problems plague Louisiana including an exodus of businesses as well as individuals.
“Though the Treasurer is not as authoritative as the governor, the Treasurer can influence policy through messaging,” Fleming said. “John Kennedy did a very good of it when he was Treasurer.”
Fleming blamed Louisiana’s tax structure for driving businesses and residents out of the state. He cited the fast food chain Raising Cane’s and Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) as examples of companies that were founded in Louisiana but have since moved their corporate headquarters to other states. Raising Cane’s was founded in Baton Rouge, but the company’s corporate headquarters are now located in Dallas. Though Lumen still officially labels Monroe as the home for its corporate headquarters, Lumen’s chief executive officer as well as every senior executive with the company work out of Lumen’s offices in the Denver, Colorado area. Also, Lumen has transferred hundreds of its employees out of Louisiana including scores of employees in Monroe.
“In Louisiana, we pick winners and losers when it comes taxes,” Fleming said. “We need a tax structure that’s easy to understand and a tax structure that does not encourage businesses and individuals to leave Louisiana.”
Fleming acknowledged that he was not an expert on tax policy but pointed out that he, too, owned businesses that operate in Louisiana.
“I’m not an expert, but I know of many people who made their money in Louisiana but live in other states such as Texas,” Fleming said. “We need to start with a blank sheet of paper and redesign the system.”
Fleming said Louisiana’s problems did not start and end with its tax structure. He said lifestyle, or standard of living, and education were hindering Louisiana’s abilities to lure new businesses and individuals to the state as well as convince existing businesses and residents to remain here.
“Like so many other states have done, Louisiana must move to school choice in public education,” Fleming said, referring to a system where parents were free to choose the public school in which to enroll their child.
A medical doctor who specialized in family medicine as well as a former officer in the U.S. Navy, Fleming was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from the Fourth District anchored in Shreveport in 2008. As a member of the House, Fleming joined then-congressmen Mark Meadows and Ron DeSantis as well as Congressman Jim Jordan in founding the Freedom Caucus. The caucus was formed to oppose excessive regulation and high taxes. Fleming gave up the Fourth District seat in 2016 to run for the U.S. Senate. Kennedy was elected that year.
In March 2017, Fleming joined the Trump administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health Technology Reform. Later he moved to the Department of Commerce for the Trump administration and in March 2020, Fleming went to work in the White House as Special Assistant to the President, a senior staff position. At the White House, he answered to Trump’s then-chief of staff, Meadows.
