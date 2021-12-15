The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is partnering with the City of Monroe to host a mobile food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Monroe Civic Center.
According to Feeding America’s 2021 Food Insecurity Projections, over 28,000 people in Ouachita Parish are food insecure, including over 11,000 children.
“One in five people in Northeast Louisiana face hunger. That’s a staggering statistic,” said Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis. “Another staggering fact is that there are people right here in our community who are forced to choose between buying food and paying for utilities. That’s why we are happy to partner with the Food Bank to make sure those in need in our community are taken care of this holiday season and beyond.”
The distribution is open to residents who live in Ouachita Parish and are in need of food.
Ouachita Parish Distribution: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m., at the Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner, Monroe
Each vehicle will receive cheese, butter, chicken leg quarters, fresh fruit, and a 30-pound box of non-perishable food items. In addition, attendees will receive a box of food including potatoes, onions and zucchini. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
“In the spirit of holiday giving, we are pleased to serve our community alongside the city to ensure everyone can have a wonderful holiday,” said Jean Toth, executive director of the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. “If you need food assistance, please come see us.”
The distribution will be a “drive through” service with volunteers loading food boxes into the vehicles. Recipients will not be required to get out of their vehicles, and are asked to clear space in their trunk prior to the distribution if possible.
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has hosted drive-thru food distributions throughout the 12-parish region they serve since the pandemic began. This is in addition to over 60 regular program and partner agency distributions.
For those in need of food who live outside of these distribution parishes, help is also available. Visit foodbanknela.org/find-food or call the Food Bank at 318-322-3567 to find a local food distribution.
