Ford, Bacon & Davis, LLC (FB&D) recently announced it is officially integrating with the S&B Family of Companies and will operate within S&B effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The restructuring and name change are part of S&B’s strategy to deepen customer relationships and align its expertise and resources to respond more effectively to customer needs and market dynamics.
“For more than 20 years, FB&D and S&B have shared common ownership. By consolidating operations under one umbrella, we will better serve the changing needs of our customers and the markets we serve,” said David Taylor, President and COO of S&B Family of Companies. “Through this integration, we will offer broader expertise and capability to our customers while continuing to deliver the highest quality of service to our clients.”
FB&D’s 700+ employees and eight offices, operating within the S&B organization, will continue to execute oil and gas, industrial, power and renewable projects for its clients. As part of this transition, FB&D’s President, Ray Sherman, will become President of S&B’s Energy Transition, Power and Industrial business unit.
The FB&D integration with S&B follows our recent addition of Bibb Architects, Engineers and Constructors (Bibb) of Kansas City, Missouri. S&B acquired majority ownership of Bibb in July of 2021 to expand its power and industrial expertise.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
