Several people last week honored the memory of former Gov. Murphy James “Mike” Foster Jr., who died on Sunday at the age of 90.
Foster served as the state’s governor from 1996 to 2004.
Former Gov. Bobby Jindal described Foster as a “good personal friend” and mentor.
“Governor Foster proved to Louisiana we could have honest, competent government,” Jindal said. “While he was a man of deep personal conviction, he cared more about people than ideology. His creation of the state’s modern community and technical college system will benefit generations of students for years to come. Supriya and I were fortunate to have known him for so many years, and we keep Alice and the entire family in our prayers.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff from Monday to Friday in honor of Foster.
“A veteran, a businessman and a sportsman, Gov. Mike Foster was a true Louisianan who served his country, his state and his community with honor throughout his life,” Edwards said. “As governor, one of his most lasting legacies is in education, especially his support for the creation of the TOPS program, which, more than 20 years later, still helps thousands of Louisiana students attend colleges and universities and achieve their goals. Gov. Foster recognized that there is no greater gift to our state than a bright future for its young people and that not everyone has to travel the same path to achieve a quality education. That’s why he created the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.”
Public Affairs Research Council President Robert Scott said Foster deserved his reputation as a two-term “reformer of state government” and champion of public education.
“He achieved a decades-old PAR recommendation to establish a community and technical college system under a strong governance model,” Scott said. “He hired talented aides to his top staff, including PAR’s President Mark Drennen as commissioner of administration, a move that helped lead to multiple good-government reforms.
“He transformed the Capital by consolidating state agencies downtown and upsetting crony practices. And despite criticisms near the end of his term about his reluctance to travel the country selling the state, his governorship undeniably put Louisiana in a better position as a place that was becoming more attuned to business and the modern world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.