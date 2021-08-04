Abe Pierce III, who was the firsted African American elected mayor of Monroe, died last week at the age of 86.
Mayor Friday Ellis expressed admiration for Pierce’s career as an elected official and educator.
“Elected officials strive to leave their communities better than when they found it and Mayor Pierce did just that,” Ellis said. “You can see evidence of his service throughout our city and parish. His decades of service were invaluable and there’s no doubt he inspired hundreds, if not thousands of people throughout his lifetime.”
On Monday, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley called for the drafting of a proclamation recognizing Pierce for his 26 years of service on the Police Jury.
“He was a trailblazer,” said Police Juror Lonnie Hudson. “He was an upfront guy. He was a model for people like me. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
