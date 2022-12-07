Jared Preston DeSadier.jpeg

Jared Desadier, 44, of Monroe, was sentenced today to 78 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up the abuse as a former officer with the Monroe Police Department.

