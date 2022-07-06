Jared Preston Desadier, 44, of Monroe, pleaded guilty last Friday before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote to one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law,
The plea agreement last week was announced by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown of the Western District of Louisiana and Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams of the FBI New Orleans Field Office.
According to evidence presented to the court, on or about the evening of April 21, 2020, Desadier—who was at the time a uniformed officer with the Monroe Police Department (MPD)—used unreasonable force by kicking an arrestee in the face.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when officers overheard an alarm system activate, and Desadier and other officers detained a man for questioning.
Officers discovered drug paraphernalia on the man. He ran from the scene and officers gave chase. About a block away, a patrolling officer caught up to the man and ordered him to the ground. The man complied and lied flat on his stomach with his hands behind his back.
The officer approached and prepared to handcuff the man, and Desadier ran up to the scene and kicked the man in the face as he lied face-down on the ground with both hands behind his back.
Desadier admitted in court that his assault on the victim was without justification, as the man did not present a threat to any officer or other person on the scene. He also admitted that he knew, at the time, that his actions were unjustified and unreasonable under the circumstances.
“Instead of lawfully carrying out his sworn duties as a law enforcement officer, Desadier abused his authority by assaulting and injuring an arrestee who was not a threat,” Clarke said . “The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute any officer who abuses the public trust by using excessive force without basis.”
Brown applauded local, law-abiding police officers for their service.
“Unfortunately, there are a few police officers who cannot be described as law-abiding,” Brown said. “When police officers commit crimes in violation of federal criminal civil rights statutes that can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt in a federal court of law, we will prosecute those officers zealously and without hesitation. The actions of this officer are inexcusable and violate public trust in law enforcement, and he must be held accountable. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to enforcing the rule of law and protecting the civil rights of all persons present within the Western District of Louisiana, with a goal of restoring and building the public’s trust in local, state and federal law enforcement.”
Williams said that the preservation of civil rights and the investigation of color of law violations are “of utmost priority for the FBI.”
“Today's guilty plea sends a clear message that individuals like Jared Preston Desadier will be held responsible and no one is above the law,” Williams said. “We thank our partners at the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Western District of Louisiana and Department of Justice Civil Rights Division for their strong partnership and dedication to protecting the civil rights of every citizen.”
Desadier faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment, with three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
Sentencing was set for Nov. 21.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian C. Flanagan and Mary J. Mudrick as well as Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case.
