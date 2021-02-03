Former interim Monroe Police Chief Reginald “Reggie” Brown waited until after the city’s mayoral election last July before asking Louisiana State Police to investigate an excessive force complaint against Monroe police officers, his termination letter shows.
According to the Nov. 23, 2020 letter terminating his employment, Brown purposefully delayed acting on Timothy Williams’ complaint that accused then-Monroe Police Cpl. Jared DeSadier of beating and kicking him.
DeSadier faces felony charges of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery, stemming from accusations that he used excessive force in the arrest of Williams, of Monroe, in April. Williams accused police of battering him, and body cam footage from the arresting officers appeared to show DeSadier kicking Williams in the face while the subject was lying face down on the ground, with his hands behind his back.
According to the letter, Brown hid Williams’ complaint for personal gain. At the time, Brown was serving as the police department’s interim police chief after he was appointed to that position by former Mayor Jamie Mayo. It was widely known at the time that Brown was Mayo’s favorite for holding the police chief’s job, permanently.
In the July 11, 2020 primary election, local businessman Friday Ellis outdistanced Mayo and other candidates with more than 50 percent of the vote. After taking office, Ellis removed Brown as interim chief and eventually appointed Victor “Vic” Zordan as chief of police. Zordan signed the letter terminating Brown’s employment.
“When a police officer violates the public’s and fellow employees’ trust and confidence by making choices and acting in ways undermining the MPD’s rules and procedures, discipline is required,” stated Zordan’s letter to Brown.
“As a police officer with the MPD, and especially in your role as Interim Chief of Police, you should never act in any manner which causes your co-employees, supervisors, or the Appointing Authority to lose confidence in your ability to properly perform your duties,” Zordan’s letter said.
The termination letter also said Brown was fired for untruthfulness, insubordination, neglect of duty as well as the violation of several departmental rules. Brown failed a polygraph test too, according to Zordan’s letter.
Brown appealed his termination to the Monroe Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board last December, claiming certain aspects of the investigation of his alleged policy violations were prejudicial.
According to Zordan’s letter, Brown “wrongly delayed” referring the Williams case to State Police until after the mayoral election in July.
“You knew the Williams matter was a very serious case and possible improper exercise of police force against a civilian,” stated the letter. “Likewise, you purposely delayed contacting the LSP (Louisiana State Police) and sending the Williams’ matter to the LSP because of a mayoral election in order to protect your own, personal interests in becoming the Chief of Police.”
Brown learned about Williams’ complaint of suffering excessive force on July 6, 2020, according to his termination letter.
According to the letter, City Attorney Angie Sturdivant and Assistant City Attorney Brandon Creekbaum recommended that Brown refer Williams’ complaint to State Police for investigation. Referring an investigation about Monroe police officers to State Police would ensure transparency and accountability, according to Brown’s reported understanding of the attorneys’ request.
Brown declined to refer the complaint to State Police because the department’s detectives could open their own investigation, according to the letter. The letter also claimed Brown declined to heed the attorneys’ advice because his authority, as interim police chief, gave him the discretion to do so.
Two days after the mayoral election in which Mayo lost his re-election bid to Ellis, Brown made an about face and referred the Williams complaint to State Police.
“Why would you need to send the Williams criminal investigation to the LSP, if you had already initiated an MPD criminal investigation?” stated Zordan’s letter. “Further, the Initial Report states the Williams’ case was not opened by MPD until July 14, 2020.”
Zordan also sent a Nov. 23, 2020 letter to then-Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson, terminating his employment for untruthfulness, insubordination, neglect of duty and the violation of other departmental rules. During Brown’s tenure as interim police chief, Johnson served as the department’s public information officer.
According to Zordan’s letter, Johnson was dishonest about whether he spoke with State Police about why the Williams complaint was not sent to State Police detectives before the election.
When asked whether someone told him to delay referring the Williams complaint to State Police until after the mayoral election, Johnson “answered deceptively and failed the polygraph examination,” according to Zordan’s letter.
Johnson also appealed his termination to the Civil Service Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.