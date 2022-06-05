The state Senate's Judiciary A Committee advanced legislation last week that would allow adopted persons to obtain their original birth certificate.
House Bill 450, a bill sponsored by Rep. Charles Owen, R-Fort Polk, would allow an adopted person 24 years or older to request an uncertified copy of his or her original birth certificate from the state registrar.
Under present law, an adopted person’s original birth certificate is sealed after a final decree of adoption and can only be opened by a motion of disclosure or a limited medical exception.
The bill provides an avenue for adopted people to receive a copy of their birth certificate without going through lengthy bureaucratic hurdles.
“What I want to do today is to give the people who are grown, and I’m talking about grown people 24 years of age or older, the right to simply ask the state to tell them what they know about them,” Owen said.
After intense deliberations and a great deal of public testimony, the Senate committee advanced the bill by a vote of 4-2.
Elise Lewis, who was adopted and serves in the Louisiana Coalition for Adoption Rights, spoke in support of the bill.
“The right of access should be restored so that adopted people are treated as equal to other citizens,” Lewis said. “This lack of equality robs us of our identity and then continues to treat us as perpetual children without dignity and respect.”
Paula Davis, a professor at the LSU School of Social Work, addressed birth parents concerned about unwanted contact from the adopted person.
