Jacob Brown, 31, a former trooper with the Louisiana State Police, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Shreveport for using excessive force against an arrestee.
The indictment was announced by acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.
The indictment charges Brown, of Rayville, with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law.
Specifically, the indictment alleges that on May 30, 2019, Brown assaulted an arrestee, identified in the indictment only as A.B., by repeatedly striking him in the head and body with a dangerous weapon (a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass).
The indictment further alleges that the incident resulted in bodily injury to A.B.
“This federal indictment is a welcome step toward justice for the countless, predominately Black, victims of Louisiana State Police’s brutality,” said Congressman Troy Carter Sr. “We still have a long way to go in the fight for accountability and equitable treatment. It is blatantly clear that a full pattern or practice investigation into the Louisiana State Police by the Justice Department continues to be necessary.”
If convicted of the deprivation of rights charge, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence of guilt, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has previously acknowledged that it has open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving Louisiana State Police that resulted in death or bodily injury to arrestees. Those investigations remain ongoing.
Brown was one of four troopers who were previously accused of joking and bragging of an “a** whoopin’” they gave to a black man who did not resist them after a high-speed chase in Franklin Parish.
The troopers arrested included Dakota DeMoss, 28; George Harper, 26; Randall Dickerson, 34, of West Monroe; and Brown. They each have been charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office.
In the May 2020 incident in Franklin Parish, DeMoss, Harper and Brown used “unreasonable” force against Antonio Harris, 29, a black man who had surrendered to State Police after the high-speed chase, according to a Feb. 8 arrest warrant for DeMoss.
The court documents including detailed warrants about State Police investigators’ investigation of the excessive force complaints were first reported by Sound Off Louisiana, a government watchdog blog operated by Robert Burns.
According to the arrest warrants, troopers approached Harris after he surrendered. One of them punched Harris in the head several times while another pulled Harris’ hair.
“At no time did Harris resist,” stated the Feb. 8 arrest warrant. “The troopers then escorted Harris to one of their marked police vehicles. As they placed Harris in the back seat, Tpr. Harper threatened him by saying, ‘Stupid motherf***er, I hope you act up when we get to the f***ing jail. I am going to punish you, dumb b***h. What the f*** is wrong with you, stupid motherf***er.’”
The body cam footage directly contradicted the written reports later submitted by troopers, State Police investigators found.
“Based on the facts uncovered during this investigation, investigators have determined that Antonio Harris did not resist arrest after exiting his vehicle,” stated the arrest warrant. “Harris did not flee on foot, he did not pull away from troopers, and he did not conceal his hands underneath his body. The facts related to Harris’ resistance, as documented in the arrest report, the LSP use of force report, and the probable cause affidavit are wholly untrue.”
Investigators also reviewed text messages between the four troopers involved in the Harris arrest. Their text message conversation included comments by Brown such as “Lmao” in response to the suspect’s silence or “BET he won! run from a full grown bear again” or “lmao...warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man,” according to court documents.
The government’s case against Brown was investigated by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Luke Walker of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and Trial Attorney Katherine G. DeVar of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.
