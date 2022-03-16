Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman says the people who accused her of acting unethically in an appeals court race four years ago recently acknowledged they had no evidence to support their claims.
The state Judiciary Commission—a judicial oversight branch of the state Supreme Court—charged Marchman with violating the Supreme Court’s ethics code for judges in 2018 when she endorsed then-President Donald Trump by describing herself as a “Trump Republican.” At the time, Marchman was a candidate for the Second Circuit Court of Appeal with now-Second Circuit Judge Jimbo Stephens, of Baskin. She lost the election.
Testimony in the disciplinary proceeding against Marchman alleged that Fourth Judicial District Court officials and their associates sought to retaliate against Marchman because she sued several officials and attorneys in 2016.
In a 2016 federal lawsuit against Monroe law clerk Allyson Campbell and several district court judges, Marchman claimed they conspired to conceal Campbell’s alleged payroll fraud and destruction of court documents. She also accused Campbell and the judges of retaliating against her when she tried to hold Campbell accountable. A federal judge later dismissed Marchman’s lawsuit, ruling she had no legal grounds to claim an infringement of her First Amendment rights.
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who assisted Marchman during her 2018 campaign, was interviewed by Assistant Special Counsel Michael Bewers in December 2020 about the judicial misconduct allegations against Marchman. The Office of Special Counsel, or OSC, is tasked with the prosecution of judicial figures before the Judiciary Commission.
In his sworn statement to Bewers, Jones said, “...Sharon had pissed off enough people that they were trying to find anybody to run against her...but when I got the fourth phone call telling me—from any attorney telling me that I had to support Jimbo because we had to get Sharon out and that Sharon couldn’t be a Court of Appeals judge because she would—she wouldn’t toe the line down here at the 4th...I’m not going to get called by a bunch of attorneys in the 4th District and told who I have to support because they don’t like that Sharon outed what happened down at the 4th District.”
“Avoidance of the backstory and full disclosure of information is why the OSC opposed full discovery by Judge Marchman and opposes the introduction of her entire sworn statement,” stated Marchman’s March 14 brief to the Judiciary Commission. “Judge Marchman respectfully requests her entire statement be considered to better understand the climate of the 2018 campaign.”
Though her brief repeatedly mentions a “sworn statement,” Marchman did not provide any excerpts from her sworn statement as exhibits.
SWORN STATEMENTS
According to a transcript of Jones’ sworn statement, Bewers told the attorney that all proceedings—including, apparently, his interview—were confidential.
“...all proceedings are confidential; therefore, you should not discuss the case with anyone except an attorney, should you choose to consult one,” said Bewers during the Dec. 15, 2020 interview. “Do you understand and agree to abide by confidentiality?”
“I do,” Jones said. “I’ve got five people in the office and none of them wanted to sit in here with me.”
Jenna Limjuco, a certified court reporter, transcribed Bewers’ interview of Jones.
In her brief, Marchman also pointed out that Bewers—the Judiciary Commission’s prosecutor—provided or reviewed evidence in the case against her, including someone else’s sworn statement, with Stephens and Eric Mahaffey, of Monroe. Mahaffey worked as Stephens’ political consultant during the appeal court race against Marchman.
“It is interesting to note that the OSC allowed Judge Stephens and his criminal defense attorney, Cameron Murray, an opportunity to review Mr. Jones’ sworn statement at their offices in New Orleans in preparation for Judge Stephens giving his deposition in this matter,” stated Marchman’s brief.
Based on a review of Marchman’s brief, Marchman’s attorneys have taken depositions from both Stephens and Mahaffey.
Later in Marchman’s brief, she indicated she had learned Bewers shared a meal and evidence with Mahaffey prior to her attorneys taking the political consultant’s testimony during a deposition.
“Judge Stephens’ campaign manager has acknowledged that the night before he gave his deposition testimony, he had dinner with OSC attorney Michael Bewers,” stated Marchman’s brief. “During dinner, Mr. Bewers showed Mr. Mahaffey a copy of Judge Marchman’s response to one of the OSC’s inquiries about this matter.”
Marchman also referred to depositions of Mahaffey and Stephens as the basis for questioning their credibility.
“Both Mr. Mahaffey and Judge Stephens acknowledged making allegations against Judge Marchman that they had no evidence to support,” stated Marchman’s brief. “For example, they accused Judge Marchman of filing charges against Judge (Wilson) Rambo, even though they knew she had not done so. They accused Judge Marchman of creating a fake Facebook account under the name Tommy Wright, even though they acknowledged they had no evidence to link her or her campaign to the website. And they accused Judge Marchman of paying radio personality Chuck Redden to parody Judge Stephens even though they had no evidence of such.
“And Mr. Mahaffey, whose deposition immediately followed Judge Stephens’ deposition, admitted that Judge Stephens had called him when his deposition was over asking him about any criminal complaints.”
ELEVATOR INCIDENT
In addition, Marchman claimed the reports and advertisements about the elevator incident involving her and Rambo, the district court judge, at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse were based on a manipulated video.
In the 2018 appeal court race, Stephens’ campaign paid for advertising characterizing Marchman as untrustworthy because her previous claim that Rambo, the district court judge, once bumped into her in an elevator at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse.
In her 2016 lawsuit, Marchman said Rambo “glared at her, refused to speak to her, and walked into” her as he was getting off the elevator. In her brief, Marchman claimed Stephens’ campaign used footage that “appeared to run at an increased speed thus making the contact very difficult to see.”
Marchman’s objection to the footage appears to be based on Jones’ testimony in 2020. According to Jones, the controversial “elevator incident” video used by Stephens’ campaign manipulated the raw video footage to make Rambo’s physical contact with Marchman appear minimal.
“...I beg you to ask them to produce that video because it’s run at one and a half speed,” stated Jones’ sworn statement to Bewers. “I know the guy who edited it. You run it slow until she gets out [of] the elevator. Whens he gets out [of] the elevator, you speed it up for the three seconds when she’s passing him, and that makes the blow look like it’s a glance. The trick to it is you’ve got to watch the robes and the files that he’s holding. You watch the files he’s holding, they go over to the left. If you speed it up, you can’t see them.”
‘FOOL THE VOTERS’
The Judiciary Commission also charged Marchman for referring to Stephens as a member of the independent party, like the self-proclaimed socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“As to his party affiliation, Judge Stephens said he knew the difference between a designation of No Party and Independent based on his conversation with the Secretary of State. It was his conscious decision to register as a member of the Independent Party in an effort to fool the voters into believing that he was independent. Judge Stephens also testified that it was cheaper to register as an Independent than a Republican.”
Marchman’s attorneys argued that Marchman characterized Stephens as being a part of the same political party as Sanders after Stephens publicly described himself as a “Trump independent.”
Marchman told the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club, “He is a registered Independent, the party of Bernie Sanders.”
Under the Supreme Court’s Code of Judicial Conduct, a judicial candidate shall not publicly endorse or publicly oppose another candidate for public office or make speeches on behalf of a political organization.
“It is important to note that neither Judge Marchman nor her campaign ever stated that Judge Stephens was a ‘Socialist leaning Sanders Supporter,’ ” stated Marchman’s brief. “This assertion in his complaint by Judge Stephens was absolutely false. In fact, he even printed this clearly false statement in his own campaign material.”
CHARACTER WITNESSES
According to Marchman’s brief, her attorneys submitted 12 affidavits from former state Supreme Court justices as well as sitting and former judges who vouched for her integrity. Those figures included retired Chief Justice Kitty Kimball, retired Justice Chet Traylor, retired Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Jimmy Dimos, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wendell Manning, retired Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Glen Strong, retired 19th Judicial District Court Judge Anthony Marabella, Father Greg Riley, Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell, Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw, and former state Rep. Kay Katz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.