West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell says he did not begin his 32-year career in law enforcement with the ambition of serving as chief of police.
“If you had talked to me when I first started to ask me how I saw my career developing, I never would have had a goal of being chief,” Terrell said. “I liked helping people and putting bad guys in jail.”
Terrell spoke to The Ouachita Citizen last week in his office where he has already packed up belongings and cleared shelves in advance of his retirement from the position on Friday.
“He’s been a great leader for the police department,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “He has served the citizens of West Monroe with the highest character and integrity. We wish him well during his retirement.”
Among the highlights of his time as police chief, Terrell mentioned a deep appreciation for his colleagues as well as when he met President Donald Trump.
“Who gets to meet the president, you know?” Terrell said. “It’s been an amazing experience.”
CHIEF APPLICANTS
There are four applicants who are expected to take the police chief exam on March 9: West Monroe Police Capt. Charles “C.J.” Beck; Chad Michael Gremillion, with Louisiana State Police; West Monroe Police Sgt. William “Tommy” Jones; and Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center Director Jason Pleasant.
WMPD Det. Justin Cummings, who chairs West Monroe’s police civil service board, said police chief applicants would take written and oral exams.
“We will wait on the State Examiner’s office to grade the exams,” Cummings said. “During that time, the mayor’s office will begin interviews as we await test results. Exams are typically scored in four to six weeks.”
Terrell is in the hiring process for a criminal investigator position with State police, according to Louisiana State Police Trooper Javier Leija, who serves as public information officer for Troop F.
“I’m still young,” Terrell said. “I’m only 55, and I still have a lot left to offer, and you don’t want to let it go to waste. Law enforcement is what I enjoy doing.”
After retiring on Friday, Terrell said he planned to join his son in Tennessee on a fishing trip.
TIME AS CHIEF
During his interview, Terrell noted he had served as chief longer than he had served in any other capacity at the department: whether as detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, captain in patrol, major.
“During the entire time, I was on SWAT: as sniper, team leader, commander,” said Terrell, before recalling when he first worked on SWAT under now-Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigator Bryan Boney. “He was over SWAT and was originally at Metro Narcotics. I was lanky and a good runner so when Metro wanted to bust these drug buys, Boney would call me to run after these guys.”
Terrell thanked Boney and a number of other people whose counsel and friendship he continued to value.
“I’ve been so blessed to be here and work alongside so many high quality people,” Terrell said. “All my mentors taught me so much.”
Bobby Avery, who served as sergeant when Terrell first started at the department, told The Ouachita Citizen he was initially worried Terrell did not have what it took to work in law enforcement.
“He was meek and mild,” Avery said. “In some kinds of police work, that’s good, but in other types of police work, it’s not. As time went on, I watched him mature and grow, and he got better and better. He was so level-headed for his age. He matured quickly.”
Avery said Terrell’s maturity and calm demeanor made him a capable leader. Avery said Terrell’s devotion to faith and church was key to his leadership style.
“He is a solid Christian man,” Avery said.
Speaking of former West Monroe Police Chief Christopher Elg, Avery said, “When Elg was about to leave, I told the fellows that Jeff would be my pick for chief. Lo and behold, that’s where he ended up.”
INVESTIGATIONS
During the interview, Terrell reflected on a number of cases which he believed earned the trust of former West Monroe Dave Norris, who named Terrell as police chief after Elg.
“I caught some elusive criminals,” said Terrell, before relating how he set up a covert camera at a then-Ouachita Independent Bank branch to apprehend a member of the bank’s cleaning staff who was stealing money from a teller’s cash drawer.
Terrell noted one of his major accomplishments as detective was his work as lead investigator solving the disappearance of Stephanie Sims, 30, a Louisiana Tech University professor, who went missing in 2003.
Later, Terrell obtained crucial information that led to the discovery of Sims’ body in the Jackson Bienville Wildlife Management Area near Quitman and the arrest of Wayne Guidry Jr.
Guidry Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder.
Sims, who was married, met Guidry at a bar in Ruston prior to a romantic affair with the suspect that lasted some six weeks, according to court records from State of Louisiana v. Wayne J. Guidry Jr. Sims left her husband and moved into an apartment in West Monroe where Guidry lived with her. Eventually, Sims indicated to others that her relationship with Guidry might come to an end.
She disappeared Jan. 5, 2003 after leaving church with her husband to see a “surprise” that Guidry had promised her when she returned to West Monroe.
She never showed up to teach her 8 a.m. class the next day. When Sims’ parents visited their daughter’s apartment, the phone rang—it was Guidry, inquiring about Sims’ whereabouts. After discovering Sims’ car, unoccupied but with a muddy exterior and the driver’s seat in an unusual position, the victim’s parents reported their daughter missing.
Terrell interviewed Guidry in the following days. He informed police that Sims had allowed him to use her credit card to spend thousands of dollars on golf clothes and clubs. Many of the details and omission of certain details in Guidry’s story did not add up, according to Terrell’s report, leading to Guidry’s becoming a suspect in the case.
Terrell and Det. Johnnie Lucas spoke with Guidry’s father and one of Guidry’s friends in Luling on Jan. 13, 2003.
“The suspect’s father invited us into his house, and he said he didn’t know whether his son had done it or not,” Terrell said. “I had a map of the game reserve, where her body was ultimately found. We asked him whether he might know where his son might have buried the body, but we were asking him to point at one part of a 60,000-acre area.”
Terrell said the father initially could not help them.
“But then before we left, he said, ‘Wait a minute,’ and then he explained how he remembered a hole that Wayne had claimed to have found in the game reserve,” Terrell said. “We drove back up and all the landmarks matched what the father had told us: an old logging road, a pond, and within an hour, we had found her body.”
“We never would have found her if he had not told us that,” he added.
Sims was found to have died from a gunshot wound. At trial, another inmate testified that Guidry had confessed to Sims’ murder, and Guidry was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.
The Sims case later became the subject of an Investigation Discovery episode and also drew the attention of Peter Van Sant, a correspondent for “48 Hours.”
CHANGES IN
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Of changes in law enforcement since he first started working, Terrell noted the department had moved from five-man shifts to the eight-man shifts in practice now.
“Now there’s all this equipment and gear we didn’t have back then,” Terrell said. “We had a radio in our cars, and that was it. No GPS. I had a clipboard with a map on the back. You had to memorize streets. Now every car has a computer in it. We didn’t have that then.”
Other changes mainly concerned communication: how officers no longer had to contact the dispatcher by finding a pay phone in West Monroe, or using a pager, or handwriting arrest reports, drawing shapes of cars on accident reports, or using radios with a signal that did not extend far beyond Ouachita Parish.
“But the work is the same,” Terrell said. “The type of calls haven’t even changed. In the 1990s, it was crack cocaine. Now it’s methamphetamine, prescription drugs, fentanyl.”
“But all in all, people are still doing the same crimes,” he added.
