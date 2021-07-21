State Rep. Fred Jones was elected to the bench at Fourth Judicial District Court last week after not drawing any opposition during qualifying.
During qualifying for the Division G seat at the district court, Jones was the only person to file paperwork to become a candidate.
He is a Democrat from Monroe.
“I am beyond grateful for this unopposed victory,” Jones told The Ouachita Citizen. “To see the amount of support my family and I received as well as the trust and confidence placed in my ability to serve in this role by my colleagues inspires me to work even harder to conduct the courtroom with a spirit of respect and excellence. I have received so many welcoming phone calls from current and retired judges offering me words of wisdom, guidance and knowledge. I look forward to learning from them as well as serving the community to the best of my ability. My family and I are filled with gratitude and excitement about this next chapter in our lives.”
