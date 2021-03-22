Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and the Monroe Housing Authority, is providing free, convenient access to colorectal cancer screening kits during the month of March.
Discovering cancers in their earliest stage through screenings can help lead to better outcomes, making it extremely important for the community to get screened for appropriate cancers.
Colorectal Cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Louisiana for men and women. More than 90 percent of colorectal cancers can be cured when caught in their early stages through the use of tools such as screening kits.
All kits are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. Registration is required. To reserve a kit, please call Myra Akers at (318) 376-6972. All results will be returned by mail within 7-10 business days.
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Prevention on the Go program will be providing free colorectal cancer screening kits on Wednesday, March 24 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the South Point Community Center at 100 South Pointe Drive in Monroe.
During COVID-19, the Cancer Center has taken steps to ensure the safety of both participants and staff. A number of practices are in place to ensure the safety of everyone, such as increased frequency of our cleaning and disinfecting practices for high-touch areas and appointments for all screenings to ensure social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.