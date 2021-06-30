The Monroe man suspected of shooting at a Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputy last week was free to do so thanks to Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson’s decision to reduce the suspect’s bond in a separate shooting four days earlier.
Cazzerrick Gill, 19, a resident at Parkview Apartments in Monroe, now faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer after a June 21 incident in which authorities say Gill, while armed, squared off with sheriff’s deputy Lance Martin.
Four days before the incident, Jefferson reduced Gill’s bail from $250,000 to $25,000, allowing the suspect to post bail after having been arrested on June 7 for trying to shoot one of his brothers at Parkview Apartments.
Last week, Gill was the rear seat passenger in a vehicle that fled from a deputy’s marked unit with its emergency lights and siren activated, according to the June 23 arrest warrant.
“Once the vehicle came to a stop, Gill opened the rear passenger door of the vehicle and began to flee on foot,” stated the warrant. “As a deputy attempted to grab Gill, the deputy stumbled, creating distance between the two. Gill then turned back towards the deputy and fired one shot in the direction of the deputy. The deputy was able to retreat to cover and return fire, but Gill was able to evade capture.”
Based on evidence at the scene, investigators made contact with Gill’s brother, who confirmed he was driving the vehicle in which Gill was a passenger.
Sheriff’s deputies and Vicksburg police apprehended Gill and his brother, Jayvonta Delazey Gill, 24, without incident on June 23 in Vicksburg on June 21, according to The Vicksburg Post.
The pair have since been booked at Ouachita Correctional Center where Gill is being held without bond, per a court order by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Scott Leehy.
Jayvonta Gill also is charged with attempted first-degree murder and flight from an officer.
Prior to the June 21 incident, Monroe police were dispatched to Gill’s residence at Parkview Apartments on June 7 in response to a firearms complaint. The complainant said her two sons, Ricky Gill, 25, of Monroe, and Darion Maddox, 22, of Monroe, had fought with each other inside the apartment.
“She further stated that both suspects appeared to be horse playing but (began) arguing outside the apartment inside of the breezeway area,” stated the MPD initial report. “At this time, (the complainant) stated she went outside the apartment and suddenly heard three gunshots.”
Police located three 9mm shell casings near the suspect’s apartment.
When an officer made contact with Ricky Gill, they observed his hand to be bleeding.
Ricky Gill told the officer he and his brother, Darion Maddox, were arguing and play fighting.
“Suspect would not be specific about what he and (Darion) were arguing about but said it was just a misunderstanding,” stated the MPD initial report. “(Police) asked suspect how did he cut his fingers and he said he grabbed a lamp to prevent him from falling while he was fighting with (Darion).”
Ricky Gill said he and Maddox heard the gunshots outside the apartment building.
Maddox told police Gill was shooting at him. Police were unable, at that time, to locate Gill.
After further investigation, police learned Gill intervened in the fight between Ricky Gill and Maddox when he produced a gun and chased Maddox from the apartment breezeway, according to the MPD initial report.
“(Maddox) stated that one of the rounds ricocheted off the breezeway stairwell beside him,” stated the MPD initial report. “He added that he then sought cover in a grassy area to avoid being struck by gunfire.”
Gill’s warrant for arrest in the Parkview Apartments shooting incident was signed by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Walt Caldwell.
Sheriff’s deputies previously made contact with Maddox in October 2020 while patrolling Parkview Apartments in southern Monroe.
Deputies said they were patrolling Parkview Apartments because of the area’s high crime rate when they came into contact with a youth tugging at his pants waistband. During a pat down, deputies reported finding a gun in Maddox’s pocket. He did not have a concealed carry permit.
After the breezeway stairwell incident on June 7, Gill faced one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and was being held on a $250,000 bond at Ouachita Correctional Center.
Little more than a week later, Monroe attorney Mennon Campbell Jr., who represented Gill, argued a $25,000 bail would be more reasonable and “much more attainable.”
“The bail amounts set forth above are excessive,” stated Gill’s June 16 motion to reduce bond. “The alleged offenses of Cazzerrick Gill, even if taken as true, do not warrant a lofty $250,000 total bail obligation.”
Jefferson signed the June 17 order reducing Gill’s bond to $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.