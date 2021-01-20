The Louisiana National Guard and Louisiana Department of Health are providing free COVID-19 testing at the University of Louisiana Monroe.
Testing began earlier this week but will be ongoing.
Testing is available for ULM students, faculty, staff, and Louisiana residents ages 5 and up.
Drive-through and walk-up testing will be in the parking lot between US-165 and the Liew Family International Student Center, 3800 Northeast Dr.
Testing is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Preregistration is not required but encouraged. A staff member can assist with on-site registration, or to preregister, go to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.
In order to be tested at an HHS test site, people must provide a telephone number, an email address, but an ID is not required.
It should take between 3-5 days to get test results.
Test results are available by phone. Call 1-866-697-8378. Wait times may be lengthy.
Test results are available through the MyQuest portal MyQuest.QuestDiagnostics.com or download the MyQuest app. Those testing positive will also be contacted by phone.
Testing is open for any Louisiana resident 5 years of age and older. Anyone under 16 years of age should be accompanied by their guardian.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out.
