Several Monroe officials met with the area’s federal delegation last week in Washington, D.C. to request funding for several major projects in the city of Monroe.
Officials traveling to D.C. included the five members of the Monroe City Council, representatives of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Friday Ellis and his wife, Ashley, who is a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Ellis and others met with U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy about projects that directly affect the city’s infrastructure.
“This trip provided an opportunity to have one-on-one access with our federal delegation to forge relationships and inform their teams of the critical infrastructure needs in Monroe,” Ellis said. “We had a chance to have uninterrupted conversations about progress in Monroe. We received a lot of positive feedback from lawmakers who were delighted to see leaders across I-20 working together as one unit. I’m really excited about our next steps in the city of Monroe.”
In the meeting with Fifth District Congresswoman Julia Letlow, the group discussed how to grow the agriculture sector as well as watershed projects affecting the city’s drainage.
Congressmen Steve Scalise and Mike Johnson met with the team to discuss high-level projects for the City of Monroe and shared some projects that will help guide the future of our great city.
Major projects in Monroe include the renovation and expansion of the city’s water treatment plant to double treatment capacity from 12 million gallons a day to 24 million gallons a day. The cost of the project is $47 million with some $36 million in funding identified, leaving a gap of some $11 million.
The city also is seeking $9.6 million to repair 9,000 feet of structurally compromised sewer main in the Texas-Standifer Trunkline. The poor condition of the sewer main has led to a severe capacity restriction, city officials say. The project’s total cost is some $12 million with some $2.4 million identified already provided for.
Another ongoing city project includes the construction of the Kansas Lane extension, entailing a fie-lane inner-loop connection between northern and eastern Monroe, with additional access to the airport, industrial park and university. The project’s total cost is $50,351,167 with about $40.8 million still needed.
The city also is seeking some $4.2 million to complete the renovation of the Calypso Pump Station, which faces structural collapse as it was built on the wrong side of the levee, city official say. The pump station services St. Francis Medical Center, the Ouachita Parish Courthouse, and federal buildings in downtown Monroe. The project is expected to cost some $6 million with $1.8 million already available.
Some $9.1 million is needed to improve the Youngs Bayou channel, a canal system of five tributaries which drains from northern Monroe into a single channel across the southern part of the city. The project is needed to increase capacity for future development and to avoid recurring drainage issues.
The project’s total cost is expected to be some $11.4 million with some $2.2 million already identified.
