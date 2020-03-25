Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe recently transformed an isolated patient care floor into a dedicated care unit to treat people with symptoms of COVID-19 or people confirmed to have the disease.
Hospital officials say the dedicated care unit includes the creation of a negative pressure patient ward, enhanced patient isolation protocols and the marshaling of specialty equipment to treat critical COVID-19 cases, including an increased supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment.
“We cannot ignore the fact that many other patients will continue to experience heart attacks and strokes, be diagnosed with cancers or blood clots, require surgery, and cardiac catheterizations, among a host of other life altering maladies,” stated the hospital. “Our responsibility is to determine how to most effectively care for COVID-19 patients while continuing to provide exceptional care to our communities and keep patients healthy and well.”
According to Glenwood, the hospital’s parent company, Steward Health Care, anticipated the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak months ago and began stockpiling specialty equipment to treat COVID-19 patients.
The hospital also has instituted several protocols and policy changes to keep emergency rooms as free from COVID-19 as possible. This includes restricting non-essential visitation, employee and physician screening upon entering the facility and many additional measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The dedicated care unit measure keeps Glenwood’s Emergency Room fully operational, allowing medical staff to continue caring for other patients who are sick, who are mid-course in treatments, who are in chronic pain and who need high-quality care.
