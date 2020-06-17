With its most recent report, released in April 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System has recognized Glenwood Home Health Services with a 5-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction. According to the data, the West Monroe home health provider achieved the highest rating possible in both categories.
“It is more important than ever that local providers maintain their focus on quality care and service in helping safeguard the health and safety of the communities they serve,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and chief executive officer.
“Our teammates at Glenwood Home Health Services are an excellent example of this commitment in action. The entire LHC Group family of in-home healthcare providers offers congratulations on their outstanding performance.”
Glenwood Home Health Services is a home health partner of Glenwood Regional Medical Center and part of a joint venture partnership with LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services with 32,000 employees operating locations in 35 states and the District of Columbia.
The CMS Star Ratings — issued quarterly — are highly sought after by home health providers and seen as a key differentiator and indicator of overall quality and excellence in the home health industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.