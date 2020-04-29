Though a vaccine for coronavirus may be months away, Glenwood Regional Medical Center was the first hospital in the region to provide convalescent plasma treatments for appropriate COVID‐19 patients, as a partner hospital with LifeShare Blood Center.
The protocol could be lifesaving.
“The treatment is considered experimental yet approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to be used on an emergency basis,” said Mark Boersma, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Glenwood Regional Medical Center. “People who recover from coronavirus COVID‐19 infection have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood, Mark Boersma, MD explains. Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to that patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.”
The process can be lengthy, but the outcome could be lifesaving. The first step is finding a donor. Eligible donors must all regular donor requirements and meet the following criteria:
Once donors are identified, the physician must complete a pre‐donation form through LifeShare Blood Center. After the form is completed, a specialist will contact the donor within 24‐48 hours to verify the donor has met the criteria and to schedule a collection of blood. After the plasma has been collected it is sent to a processing facility where it undergoes additional testing. Within 3‐4 days, the plasma can be transfused into a patient with COVID‐19.
Dr. William Beebe, MD evaluates all COVID patients at Glenwood and looks for potential candidates to receive the treatment.
While there is not a set criteria for which patients the treatment may be most beneficial for, appropriate FDA recommendations are followed. In administering the plasma treatment, Beebe identifies COVID‐19 patients who have mild to moderate symptoms or ones who have been on high‐flow oxygen for several days but are not showing signs of improvements. The key is to try to give the treatment to patients before they require intubation, which is the placement of an endotracheal tube into their mouth and airway so they can be assisted with their breathing using a ventilator. Currently patients that are hospitalized receive medication to treat their symptoms.
“There are no medications specifically attacking the virus,” Beebe said.
The hope is that by administering the convalescent plasma, there are enough antibodies within the treatment to attack the virus. Glenwood Regional Medical Center has administered convalescent plasma treatment to five patients to present. While it may take one to two weeks to see the full impact of the treatment, the outlook appears to be looking positive after just a few days.
“Treating the patients earlier may result in better outcomes and we are cautiously optimistic that this will save lives,” Beebe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.