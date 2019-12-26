Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana says it plans to close its Monroe retail store and donation center, located at 3158 Louisville Avenue, at month’s end.
“We have been blessed with support from the Monroe community who have donated and shopped with us in our time here.” said David Tinkis, President and CEO.
“As a thank you to the community and to help us clear out our existing inventory, the store will be holding a store-wide 50-percent off sale now through December 30th.”
Goodwill began adjusting its operational hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. earlier this month. The final day the store will be open is Dec. 30.
While the store may be closing, the Goodwill Job Center will remain operational at the Louisville location.
“We will continue to fulfill our mission of providing workforce development programs and services to people with disabilities or other barriers, including reentry programs and several supported employment programs,” said Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development.
As for the employees, Goodwill has transferred all eight retail and donation center employees to its West Monroe store, located at 3426 Cypress Street. The West Monroe location is one of nine other retail locations that will remain open.
As always, 88 cents of every dollar from retail sales supports Goodwill’s mission of helping local individuals gain and maintain jobs. Goodwill would like to invite the public to continue to shop and donate items.
