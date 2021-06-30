Local Republican lawmakers say the Legislature should convene a special legislative session to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vetoes of two bills preserving residents’ Second Amendment rights and protecting women from having to compete with men in sports.
Last week, Edwards, a Democrat, vetoed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act (Senate Bill 156) as well as the constitutional carry bill (Senate Bill 118), provoking an outcry among many Republican lawmakers.
The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act would prohibit biological males, or transgender females, from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designed for girls or women at government-funded schools or institutions.
Meanwhile, SB 118, sponsored by Sen. Jay Morris, would allow any resident over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a concealed carry permit.
The Legislature has not tried to override a governor’s veto since the early 1990s when then-Gov. Buddy Roemer vetoed an anti-abortion bill. Lawmakers were successful.
Since the adoption of the current State Constitution in 1974, the Legislature has overridden a governor’s veto only twice, both in the 1990s, in response to vetoes by Roemer and former Gov. Edwin Edwards. At that time, the Legislature convened its veto override session during the regular legislative session. The Legislature adjourned its regular legislative session for 2021 earlier this month, meaning legislators would have to return to Baton Rouge to consider any veto override.
“I think it’s headed that direction,” said Morris, R-West Monroe. “We won’t know until late July.”
State Rep. Neil Riser said he would support a special session to override Edwards’ vetoes of SB 156 and SB 118.
“We have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment. It’s as simple as that,” said Riser, R-Columbia. “As it concerns the transgender bill, it’s seems straightforward to me that boys shouldn’t be playing in girls sports.”
Sen. Glen Womack, R-Harrisonburg, said he also would support overriding Edwards’ vetoes of each bill.
A vetoed bill can only become law if approved by two-thirds of the House and Senate during a veto override session. The House approved the permitless carry bill on a 73-28 vote while the Senate approved the legislation on a 27-9 vote, representing more than the two-thirds majority needed to override Edwards’ veto, if such a vote was called on Morris’ bill.
Before striking the two pieces of legislation, Edwards indicated in past weeks he would veto the two bills. Edwards said the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act sought to solve “a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana.” Edwards also expressed concerns the legislation could make the state less competitive in attracting professional sporting events.
“Further, it would make life more difficult for transgender children, who are some of the most vulnerable Louisianans when it comes to issues of mental health,” Edwards said. “We should be looking for more ways to unite rather than divide our citizens. And while there is no issue to be solved by this bill, it does present real problems in that it makes it more likely that NCAA and professional championships, like the 2022 Final Four, would not happen in our state.”
Though he campaigned for governor as a pro-gun rights candidate, Edwards vetoed Morris’ permitless carry bill, claiming that most of the state’s residents agreed no one should carry a concealed gun without proper education and safety training.
“It is a matter of basic public safety and numerous law enforcement leaders across the state opposed the bill for this reason, especially as it relates to the enhanced risk posed to their officers,” Edwards said. “Simply put, it is not too much to ask that a person who wishes to carry a concealed weapon in public be required to attend basic marksmanship and safety training so they understand the regulations associated with such an action.”
If a majority of the members of either the House or Senate object to a veto override session in writing, no special legislative session will be convened.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-French Settlement, has voiced support for a veto override session.
The state Republican Party also has called on Republican legislators to rally behind the initiative to convene a veto override session. Meanwhile, in an unanimous vote earlier this week, the Louisiana Conservative Caucus decided to fully endorse overriding Edwards’ veto of SB 118.
“This is where the rubber meets the road,” said Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro. “It’s time to find out who uses the 2nd Amendment as hollow campaign rhetoric and who sincerely believes it.”
McFarland serves as the chairman of the Louisiana Conservative Caucus.
Reps. Foy Gadberry, R-West Monroe, and Michael Echols also are members of the Conservative Caucus and indicated their support for a veto override session.
“The governor made the case for us to go into a veto override session by vetoing those two bills,” said Echols, R-Monroe. “The issue that pushed many of the legislators in the Conservative Caucus and in the House was not only the governor’s decision to veto the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act but his veto of the Second Amendment protection bill after.”
According to Echols, criminals continued to carry guns illegally while current state law could penalize a law-abiding citizen for carrying a gun on their hip if their jacket or coat covered the weapon.
“The largest consideration, since it looks like the House is ready, is will we get the votes in the Senate?” Echols said.
Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr., R-Sterlington, and Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, were unavailable for comment.
Rep. Fred Jones, D-Monroe, told The Ouachita Citizen he would not support convening a veto override session.
On Tuesday, Rep. Pat Moore told this newspaper she had not yet made a decision about whether to support or oppose a veto override session.
“Right now, I have not made a decision as of yet because I think there are some other bills the governor is looking at,” said Moore, D-Monroe. “I want to see what happens with those bills first.”
