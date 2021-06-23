Water samples from several Greater Ouachita Water Co.’s customers’ homes in Ouachita Parish showed children’s blood levels of lead were higher than those of children in Flint, Michigan where lead-contaminated water drew national attention in 2014, a local chemical engineering expert says.
James Palmer claimed about eight percent of children in Flint, Michigan had blood lead levels greater than five micrograms per deciliter whereas the Louisiana Department of Health found 19.8 percent of children in Ouachita who had drank GOWC water had blood lead levels higher than five micrograms per deciliter.
According to Palmer, the “actionable level of lead” is 15 micrograms per deciliter under standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Palmer is a PhD. chemical engineer who teaches at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. He was hired by the Monroe law firm Bruscato & Associates to review water sample information in a class action lawsuit against Greater Ouachita Water in Fourth Judicial District Court.
“Despite an ongoing litigation, GOWC continues to operate in a way that exceeds the federal and state requirements for disinfect byproducts (known carcinogens). GOWC water systems continue to have state visits for enforcement and administrative orders as late as this year,” stated Palmer’s report, filed as an exhibit in plaintiffs’ June 17 motion for permission to offer evidence. “I do not see evidence that GOWC is prioritizing the necessary resources to address these issues and provide safe drinking water to its customers.”
As of Tuesday, Greater Ouachita Water had not yet replied to Palmer’s report.
The class action lawsuit involves more than 1,000 plaintiffs, who claimed to be customers of the utility company.
The group of customers filed their lawsuit in August 2015, claiming the company’s water was brown on “almost a daily basis without explanation.”
Greater Ouachita is a not-for-profit private company regulated by the Public Service Commission.
The lawsuit sparked controversy in 2015 through one of its plaintiffs, Quentin Henry, who administrated a Facebook group, “The People versus Greater Ouachita Water Company,” where local residents share photos of dirty or brown water in their bathtubs and pools.
The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial as well as a refund of payments on water bills in addition to damages sustained by the discoloration of clothes washed in water, diminished property values and costs associated with their “mental anguish and distress.”
Greater Ouachita Water countered the plaintiffs’ lawsuit by challenging whether many of the plaintiffs are even water company customers.
Some of the alleged damages described by plaintiffs are the result of the water’s natural conditions, Greater Ouachita Water argued. The utility company argued it does not manufacture the water, which is either groundwater or water it bought for resale to customers.
The lawsuit is currently in the process of discovery, or the efforts to gather evidence ahead of a trial. According to Greater Ouachita’s June 15 pre-hearing memorandum, only 57 plaintiffs should be allowed to proceed to a trial because hundreds of other plaintiffs failed to submit verified answers to interrogatories posed by the utility company.
In the face of complaints from Bruscato & Associates, Greater Ouachita Water claimed the plaintiffs were continuing to “abuse the discovery process and ignore Court orders while making no meaningful progress towards achieving even the threshold purposes of basic discovery.”
Plaintiffs argued Greater Ouachita was complaining about technical deficiencies in their discovery responses to prevent any evidence of water contamination from coming to light.
“There is ample reason to believe the water supplied by GOWC to its customers is chronically contaminated with lead and other chemicals at dangerously high levels,” stated plaintiffs’ June 17 motion for permission to offer evidence.
“Evidence that GOWC ‘flies below the radar’ by operating multiple small water systems which are nominally independent of each other but which are, in reality, a single system consolidated under one management and serving one area, so that GOWC will be able to maintain its standing by (nominally) meeting the lower/minimal standards applicable to small water systems instead of the strict standards applicable to a water system the size of the GOWC system (if the GOWC system is treated as a single consolidated system instead of multiple small systems).”
According to documents filed by Bruscato & Associates, the water systems owned and managed by Greater Ouachita Water include West Hwy 80/Arkansas Road, Lakeshore/Swartz Water system, Brownsville, Cheniere Drew North Water system, Kiroli Darbonne water system, South Monroe water system, North Monroe water system, Cheniere Drew South water system, Hillside Park South water system, and Green Acres Subdivision water system.
“In 2014, GOWC was warned that the use of chloramines for disinfection was likely contributing to the corrosion and color issues that customers were complaining about at that time,” stated Palmer’s report. “A granular activated carbon (GAC) filter was recommended but not implemented (most likely due to cost).
“The Flint Michigan lead crisis was garnering national attention in 2014, which should have reinforced the issue of lead with corrosive water.
“A detectable quantity of lead was observed for a large number of households tested by GOWC during this time period (in many cases 100 percent of the samples). The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has measured a higher prevalence of lead in children less than six years than was observed in Flint, Michigan at the height of their lead crisis (for Ouachita Parish, this number increased each year from 2014 to 2017).”
