By William Patrick
The Center Square
A Louisiana grand jury last week indicted six individuals accused of defrauding taxpayers of nearly $825,000 in hurricane relief aid, with the scheme emanating from within the state government.
The 10-count criminal indictment describes twin brothers Robert and Thomas McCormick as leading a corrupt enterprise that began in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and lasted for eight months.
Robert McCormick worked as an emergency management officer in the Office of the State Fire Marshall and was tasked with purchasing hurricane relief supplies for damaged communities.
Thomas McCormick is a former state prosecutor who once touted his anti-fraud record while unsuccessfully campaigning for a judgeship in the 18th Judicial District — the same district where he was indicted Friday.
The brothers are said to have funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer relief funds to several shell companies that were overbilling the state for relief services and materials. They are accused of money laundering, racketeering, filing false documents and malfeasance while in public office.
District Attorney Tony Clayton called the alleged scheme “an egregious act.”
Hurricane Laura was a Category 4 storm that caused widespread destruction in coastal, western and central Louisiana.
Sustained winds were in excess of 145 mph, the strongest since the Last Island Hurricane in 1856. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in August 2020.
Clayton said the state Legislative Auditor’s Office discovered potential wrongdoing earlier this year and notified his office shortly thereafter.
“They went under cover and they monitored it,” Clayton said.
“Where there’s smoke there’s fire. And once we started looking into it there was a fire and it was really burning,” an assistant prosecutor added.
According to court records, three companies were involved: Gifts Unlimited L.L.C., Westside Services L.L.C. and Emergency Logistics Inc.
Bernard Christmas and Ava Richardson, also indicted, were listed with the Louisiana secretary of state as the sole members and officers of Westside Services and Gifts Unlimited, respectively.
Thomas McCormick’s law firm was a listed agent for Emergency Logistics, which applied for a state vendor’s license three days after incorporation.
The indictment asserts the three companies operated at the direction of Thomas McCormick and they “submitted fictitious invoices” upon which “fraudulent payments” were authorized at the direction of Robert McCormick while he served in his emergency management position.
The 34-page indictment also accused the brothers of continuing beyond Hurricane Laura and into the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, the record-tying fourth named superstorm to hit Louisiana last year.
The brothers were arrested Friday afternoon. A bond hearing is expected early this week.
