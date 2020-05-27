Third Circuit Court of Appeal Shannon Gremillion, who plans to qualify as a candidate for state Supreme Court, reported this week that his campaign raised some $300,000 since January.
State Supreme Court Justice Marcus Clark, of West Monroe, is expected to retire in June, meaning an election will be held to complete Clark’s unexpired term.
The district includes Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.
Gremillion, a Republican from Alexandria, has spent some 12 years on the appeal court.
He filed his campaign finance report with the state Board of Ethics this week, showing contributions totaling $302,607.25 between Jan. 1 and April 27.
“I am humbled and so very proud of the support our campaign has received thus far,” said Gremillion.
Gremillion said his campaign took in an additional $35,000 since April 27.
“We were able to run a very efficient campaign for the first quarter of the year and kept expenses to just over $50,000,” said Scott Wilfong, the campaign’s general consultant.
“The final cash-on-hand number came in at $300,656.53 which was amazing since nearly a third of the reporting period came after the state shutdown on March 18.”
Qualifying dates for the Nov. 3 primary election are currently set for July 15-17, 2020.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this news report identified Gremillion as a Democrat. Gremillion was a Democrat when he first announced his plans to become a candidate in the Supreme Court race. He changed his party affiliation to Republican earlier this year. The Ouachita Citizen regrets the error.
