Glenwood Regional Medical Center is the latest hospital in the region to offer Mako SmartRobotics.
This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed, helping surgeons know more and cut less.
“We are proud to offer this highly advanced technology in our area,” said Jeremy Tinnerello, President of Glenwood Regional Medical Center. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”
Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy.
“With Mako SmartRobotics, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation,” said Timothy Davenport Spires, Jr., MD of North Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic. “Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy before entering the operation room. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan.”
For the patient, this can translate to less pain, less need for opiate analgesics, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and greater soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.
Mako SmartRobotics for Partial Knee replacement is a treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis that has not yet progressed to all three compartments of the knee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.