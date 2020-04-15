The Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund joined several civil rights organizations earlier this week in demanding that state and local governments in the south act immediately to protect incarcerated adults and juveniles.
The protections sought by the SPLC entailed the release of people who are locked up and taking additional precautions against the virus.
SPLC Action is joined by NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., The Promise of Justice Initiative, Southern Center for Human Rights, Mississippi Center for Justice, Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center, Forward Justice, ACLU of South Carolina and the Arkansas Civil Liberties Union.
SPLC Action previously called on southern states to ensure that the health and safety of people in jails, prisons, and immigrant detention centers in the Deep South are being protected from the virus, and release those most at risk of suffering serious complications or death.
