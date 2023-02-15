The Ouachita Parish School Board on Tuesday unanimously named Todd Guice as its new superintendent.
Guice, who currently serves as the assistant superintendent and personnel director for Ouachita Parish Schools, was among three candidates who were considered for the position. Guice is expected to take office on July 5 when Superintendent Don Coker’s retirement is goes into effect.
“Thanks for your constant support,” Guice told School Board members. “We’re going to have a great team in our district. I’m really happy, really excited to get started. We’ve got a lot ahead of us.”
Several past and present employees of the school system voiced support for Guice at Tuesday’s meeting, including former superintendent Bob Webber.
“He’s learned this school system from the ground up,” Webber said. “And in every phase he has done tremendously. He does good because he is good.”
During the meeting, School Board member Harold McCoy responded to concerns that the search for a superintendent was not competitive.
“People did say, ‘You all already know who you’re going to support,’” McCoy said, referring to Guice. “And in many cases, it’s because the best candidate has already made the impression on the minds of people.”
Two parents at Tuesday’s meeting leveled criticism at the School Board’s process for choosing a superintendent.
“I don’t think there were any questions from the board about the hardships and things that we’ve gone through in the past couple of years and that was a little concerning for me,” said Tiffany Hatten, referring to the candidates’ interviews on Monday. “We don’t know what our future holds with public health, with any new national agendas. I don’t think you have the whole picture of what these candidates stand for.”
Roxie Johnston, another local resident, asked the School Board to delay making a decision until later.
“Whoever you choose as a candidate I would like for you to give them the interim position for six months and then reopen the position to make sure Ouachita Parish gets the best superintendent,” Johnston said.
In other news, the School Board also voted to accept bids for projects at several schools in the area.
A project to remodel and expand Ouachita Parish High School’s campus in Monroe, which was originally expected to cost some $1.3 million, was awarded to Gentry Construction for $1,546,000.
The project would build a new press box and concession stand at the baseball field, make renovations of the administrative offices, replace a parking lot and renovate restrooms at the football field.
The School Board plans to pay for the project through the East Side Bond fund. The fund was created in 2021 when the School Board incurred $20 million in bonded indebtedness for projects in eastern Ouachita Parish.
The School Board also awarded a project installing security access points at six schools to Reagan Builders, a construction company based in West Monroe. Reagan Builders submitted the lowest bid at $1,202,200.
The project, which is expected to be paid for through the West Side Tax Fund, includes the installation of wireless security equipment at Highland Elementary in West Monroe, Calhoun Elementary School, Calhoun Middle School, West Ridge Middle School in West Monroe, Woodlawn Junior High School in West Monroe and Good Hope Middle School in West Monroe.
