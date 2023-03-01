Todd Guice, who was recently named superintendent for Ouachita Parish Schools, says recruiting and retaining classroom teachers will be his No. 1 priority once he begins the job in July.
Guice, the school system’s assistant superintendent, is expected to succeed Superintendent Don Coker. Coker has served in the position since 2015. Though Coker announced his retirement last November, he is not set to officially retire until July 4.
Coker voiced his support for the Ouachita Parish School Board’s decision earlier this month to hire Guice as the school system’s next superintendent.
“He’s been there for so many years and he knows our folks,” Coker said. “I think he will do a great job.”
Guice told The Ouachita Citizen he already started planning for his role as superintendent. His first day in office is on July 5.
“There’s a level of excitement but also an understanding that there’s a lot of work to do,” Guice said.
Public schools across the country continue to face a shortage of certified teaching staff, Guice said.
Guice said he wanted to identify and encourage high school students in the parish who have shown an interest or talent in teaching to enter the field of education. He said those students could one day be recruited by the school system as teachers.
“People are not going into education like they used to,” Guice said. “So, we’re having to think outside of the box a little bit.”
Guice said he also hoped to encourage more parental involvement. Listening sessions at PTO meetings might be held so parents could voice their thoughts and concerns about the education their children are receiving. Guice also said he would like to extend these proposed listening sessions to school employees, students and certain community members.
“I value input,” Guice said. “I like to listen to ideas so I can look at issues from multiple angles.”
Guice started working for the school system in 1989. He has been a teacher and principal at Ouachita Parish Junior High School and Ouachita Parish High School before becoming personnel director.
School Board President Tommy Comeaux said he has worked closely with Guice—who also serves as the school system’s personnel director—for eight years. He noted Guice’s positive attitude and work ethic as two key points that led to his selection as superintendent.
“Having worked with him and knowing how much he cares for our system proved to me that he would be the person to continue to work for positive growth of our system and community,” Comeaux said.
Guice, being raised by two “lifetime educators,” said he recognized his passion for the field of education at an early age.
“There was never really a time where I saw myself doing anything different,” Guice said.
Before retiring, Guice’s parents both worked in education for more than 40 years.
Guice’s father, Keith Guice, served as superintendent for Catahoula Parish Schools and is a former member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Guice told The Ouachita Citizen that his parents’ experiences in education have guided him throughout his career.
“Having them to bounce ideas off of, to be consultants and to be my parents, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Guice said.
Before fully transitioning into superintendency, Guice said he must help choose and prepare his replacement as personnel director. That decision is expected to be made in two to three weeks.
