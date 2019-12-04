Rick Guillot, a senior vice president at Origin Bank, was honored Tuesday with the A.O. Evans Award at the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 annual banquet.
Everett Stagg, with Coast Professional Inc., a student loan collection agency in West Monroe, was recognized with the Johnny Huntsman Entrepreneurial Success Award.
Michael Wilkes received the award for Diplomat of the Year.
The three awards were presented at the chamber’s 65th annual banquet at the West Monroe Convention Center.
The chamber also presented public safety awards to West Monroe and Ouachita Parish firefighters, police and deputies.
Clark Cooper, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, retired from his chairmanship. Amanda Edge, with Entergy, will serve as the 2020 board chairman.
A.O. Evans Award
The A.O. Evans Award recognizes one individual in the area each year for outstanding contributions to the West Monroe and West Ouachita area. The person cannot be an elected official who currently holds office nor can they be a member of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber Board of Directors. This person must have made several contributions to the betterment of the community.
The person nominating Guillot described him as a devoted Christian and godly husband and father who volunteered his time to several local organizations and causes.
Former West Monroe Mayor Bert Hatten presented the award to Guillot, commending Guillot for his leadership in the city.
“This means the world to me,” Guillot said. “God has called us to do two things: obey him and serve others and that’s what I want to do.”
Guillot is the chairman of the board of directors for Wellspring Alliance, chair-elect of the board of directors for Glenwood Regional Medical Center, president of the board of directors for the Big Whit 77 Foundation, and a member and past president of the West Monroe Civitan Club. He is also a board member for the West Monroe High School Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Louisiana and for the Louisiana Tech Alumni Association. In addition, he is the play-by-play announcer for the West Monroe High School Football radio show and host of Inside Rebel Football.
The A.O. Evans Award was first presented in 1976 to Mr. A.T. Mitchell. When considering a name for the new award, the Chamber Board decided to name it in honor of the founder of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce — A.O. Evans.
Johnny Huntsman
Entrepreneurial Success Award
The Entrepreneurial Success Award honors a current WMWO Chamber business member or individual member that exemplifies the true entrepreneurial spirit in three areas — employees, management style and entrepreneurial spirit. The award was named in honor of the late Huntsman, who founded Johnny’s Pizza House and died in 2017.
The chamber applauded Stagg for his work at Coast Professional in maintaining a community-oriented company where the success of staff is critical to business success.
After receiving the award, Stagg recognized Coast Professional’s 900 employees that work at five locations across the country, including 350 employees in the local area.
“Winning this award is fantastic,” Stagg said. “It’s not about me. It’s about the staff. Thank you, Coast.”
Diplomat of the Year
Each year, the chamber recognizes an individual for their volunteer work at chamber events.
Voted by his peers, the 2019 diplomat was Wilkes, whose attendance at chamber luncheons and events was noted as “unwavering.”
Entergy scholarship
The chamber recognized Kelsey Adams with Succentrix Business Advisors with the Entergy Power of One Scholarship Tuesday for her work fostering a family atmosphere for employees and clients.
Acadian Ambulance
Paramedic of the Year
Pete McDonald
Pete McDonald, a paramedic with Acadian Ambulance, was recognized for his 30 years of service in emergency medical services.
“You will never see Pete without a smile and his compassion for the people he cares for is second to none,” said Lila Strode, WMWO president. “Pete is whom you want on your worst day. Not only for his knowledge, but also for the compassion he shows to his patients. He treats every patient as if they are one of his own family members.”
West Monroe Police
Officer of the Year
Opie Baker
West Monroe Police Cpl. James “Opie” Baker was named the West Monroe Police Department’s Officer of the Year.
West Monroe Police Sgt. Matt Downhour nominated Baker for the award.
“Officer Baker consistently arrives for work early and volunteers for calls so other officers don’t have to stay past their shift time,” Downhour wrote. “In addition to this, he volunteers for other calls that are not in his zone if he is close to the call or if the other zone officer is down any paperwork. Officer Baker has a good attitude that helps create a positive atmosphere among his shift mates. Officer Baker interacts well with children during his day to day activities. He goes beyond his duties to comfort and interact with children especially when a child is involved in a traumatic event. Officer Baker has even purchased a bike, with his own money, for a girl whose bike was stolen.”
West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell presented the award to Baker.
West Monroe
Firefighter of the Year
Christopher Jefferson
West Monroe Firefighter Christopher Jefferson was named the city fire department’s Firefighter of the Year in 2019.
Charlie Simmons, with the West Monroe Fire Department, presented the award.
Prior to his service in the department, Jefferson enlisted in the U.S. Army and still actively serves in the Army. He was recently deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom at Guantanamo Bay.
Simmons said Jefferson’s training of five rookie firefighters this year was a notable accomplishment.
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s
Deputy of the Year
Capt. Larry Knight
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s Capt. Larry Knight was named the Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy of the Year.
Knight is a 27-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.
“He began his career at OPSO in Corrections in 1992 and soon transferred to the patrol Division,” said sheriff’s Maj. Mike Moore, who presented the award. “Because of his work ethic, he worked his way up through the ranks quickly. Captain Knight currently serves as Patrol Shift Supervisor and Commander of the SWAT Unit. Serving in this capacity is on call 24/7. As SWAT Commander, he has supervised numerous SWAT Situations that ended in successful resolution, logging 35 call-outs since January 2018 alone. In addition to what is required, he volunteers his services above and beyond, whenever the need arises, whether on or off-duty.”
“He is a fine example of what a professional, dedicated law enforcement officer should strive to be,” Moore added.
Parish Fire Department’s
Firefighter of the Year
Wes Franklin
Ouachita Parish firefighter Wes Franklin was honored as the Ouachita Parish Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.
Franklin has served in the department for 22 years of service. He is a member of the Louisiana Region 8 Urban Search and rescue team and has been deployed on several occasions to perform search and rescue operations in the aftermath of hurricanes.
He also is a volunteer firefighter for the Farmerville Fire Department.
