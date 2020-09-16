Dr. Thomas Gullatt was recently named Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of St. Francis Medical Center.
His first day is Oct. 1.
As CMO, Gullatt will bring over 30 years of experience to oversee patient safety and quality, regulatory compliance, and the development and implementation of clinical programs, such as the hospital’s graduate medical education (GME) program. As a member of the hospital’s executive team, he will also serve as the liaison between hospital administration and the medical staff.
“Dr. Gullatt is well-respected for both his leadership and clinical skills at St. Francis Medical Center as well as within the medical community in Northeast Louisiana. I look forward to him joining the St. Francis Executive Team in his new role as CMO,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center.
Gullatt will continue to provide leadership and direction for the St. Francis Medical Group (SFMG) in his role as President & Chairman of the SFMG Board. Gullatt is a pulmonologist with board certifications in both Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He has been on staff at St. Francis Medical Center since January of 1990.
St. Francis Medical Center is a not-for-profit 352-bed medical center in Monroe with more than 1,800 team members committed to caring for those the hospital serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.