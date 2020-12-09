Monroe officials say the city’s sewer system has an unusually large number of hand wipes clogging the system and are asking residents to dispose of the wipes in the garbage instead of the toilet.
City officials noted that hand wipes have been heavily used during the COVID-19 pandemic to disinfect surfaces. These hand wipes are often made from tough materials and soaked with cleaning chemicals and disinfectants. For this reason, hand wipes do not easily disintegrate in water like toilet paper.
When in the sewer system, these tougher, more resilient wipes create blockages, stop up pumps, cause sanitary system overflows (SSOs) and foul essential sewer equipment. Blockages caused by wipes force sewer workers to remove these wipes in confined places often by hand. This process is dangerous and costly, city officials say.
The city’s sewer system was designed to only carry toilet paper and human waste, not hand wipes.
