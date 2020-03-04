The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed earlier this week to seek bids on a project improving drainage in the Treasure Island neighborhood off U.S. Hwy 165 North.
The Police Jury authorized advertisements for bids on the Hannah’s Run drainage project on the condition that a right-of-way agreement with the city of Monroe is completed.
The Police Jury heard an update on the project during the parish public works committee meeting on Monday. Police Juror Michael Thompson Sr. chairs the parish public works committee.
The Hannah’s Run drainage project lies within parish District C, which is represented by Police Juror Larry Bratton. Former Police Juror Walt Caldwell represented the district until he decided not to seek re-election earlier this year.
Kevin Crosby, the parish consulting engineer, joked about the project reaching the bid process – after Caldwell left office.
“I became the parish engineer in 2012, and this project had been in the works for a while, and Mr. Caldwell had tried and tried for years to get this project, but then Mr. Bratton gets in, and after 30 days, it’s done,” Crosby said.
“I know I’ll be hearing from Walt about that,” Crosby added with a laugh.
The Hannah’s Run drainage project consists of replacing two 54-inch culverts through the levee so that the water can be controlled coming into Hannah’s Run on the back side of Treasure Island.
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit noted that the Hannah’s Run drainage project would not have reached this stage without funding through state capital outlay. The parish received $500,000 in capital outlay and will allocate $166,000 as a local match for the project.
“That is the only capital outlay project we have received in nine years,” Clampit said. “If nothing else, I’d like to see a copy of the check so I know what it looks like.”
“We need a check before we name this the Walt Caldwell Run,” added Police Jury President Shane Smiley.
On another front, the Police Jury authorized the purchase of three buildings in downtown Monroe from the Ouachita Parish School Board for $1,198,000.
The School Board recently relocated its Central Office to the newly renovated Ouachita Parish Alternative Center on North 7th Street in West Monroe. The Police Jury plans to relocate its offices from the second floor of the Ouachita Parish Courthouse to the old School Board buildings a few blocks south of the courthouse.
