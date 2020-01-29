Monroe City Councilman-elect Doug Harvey will complete state Rep. Michael Echols’ unexpired term representing District 1 on the council thanks to a unanimous vote Tuesday.
Harvey won election to the City Council earlier this month after drawing no opposition during qualifying. Echols, R-Monroe, recommended Harvey as his interim replacement until Harvey takes the oath of office July 1.
Though Harvey appeared the logical choice for an interim representative in light of his election, Harvey and Echols suggested Mayor Jamie Mayo and City Council Chairman Juanita Woods had other plans.
The City Council did not take up any resolutions to appoint an interim during its Jan. 14 meeting, after qualifying ended. Echols posted a Facebook video, claiming Woods and Mayo were playing political games in an effort to temporarily block Harvey from taking office.
During the City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Woods offered several remarks, some of which indirectly addressed the controversy.
“I know probably why the majority of you are here and as we get into our business tonight, I do want to reiterate that I do know there were a lot of things going on as a direct result from our last meeting,” said Woods. “And I would like to be the first to say that an item is on the agenda tonight. We will vote on it. It was not on the agenda at the last meeting and it was not on the agenda because that item was not received in a timely manner. Actually, the item was never requested on the agenda. So if an item is not requested to be on the agenda, then it’s not on the agenda.”
Including Woods, Monroe City Council members Kenneth “Kenny” Wilson, Eddie Clark and Gretchen Ezernack voted in favor of Harvey’s appointment.
Once the paperwork is completed, the city will mail the City Council’s signed resolution to the Secretary of State and Harvey will receive a commission to fill the vacancy, according to Monroe City Attorney Angie Sturdivant.
“All that will be done before the next meeting,” Sturdivant said.
After the meeting, Harvey told The Ouachita Citizen he was pleased the City Council approved his appointment and expressed gratitude for the support from his constituents who were in attendance.
Harvey’s supporters thronged the City Council’s chambers.
“We’re excited that the process is moving forward and we can go ahead and get to work,” said Harvey. “At this point, we’re moving forward. I appreciate that we had a packed house here tonight and definitely appreciate all the support.
Mayo also welcomed Harvey to the City Council.
“We welcome him to the council,” said Mayo. “He was voted as the District 1 council member and also requested to come on the council and he has been accepted, so we welcome him as we welcome all council members.”
Woods declined to answer questions from The Ouachita Citizen after the meeting.
On another front, the City Council adopted a resolution to authorize the city to buy cameras and place them in District 4 to combat illegal dumping.
The City Council also authorized the purchase of metal garbage receptacles for the district.
Illegal dumping is an ongoing issue in District 4, according to Wilson.
Wilson explained that the public works department would pick up garbage from the new garbage receptacles.
Some of the problem areas mentioned by Wilson included South 8th Street, South 2nd Street, Jackson Street, Plum Street and Orange Street.
Sturdivant, the city attorney, explained the city had previously faced problems prosecuting cases of illegal dumping. Installing security cameras at illegal dumping sites would bolster the city’s prosecution of such offenses, according to Sturdivant.
“We’ve had problems prosecuting those cases because people either don’t want to come forward or they didn’t the license plate number or those types of things,” said Sturdivant.
“That was the purpose behind that.”
Sturdivant explained that the city is working with the Monroe Police Department on the project. It is uncertain who would monitor the cameras at the illegal dumping sites.
“We are working on that with the police department,” Sturdivant said. “We haven’t worked out all those details yet, but we are in the midst of doing it.”
