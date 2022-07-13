Wreath Graphics

Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe recently joined the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) as an official location for 2022.

This is the first year the cemetery will participate in this national program.

WAA started as a simple gesture of thanks and has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.

This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 17, with more than two million volunteers coming together. The goal for Hasley Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 875 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Hasley Cemetery are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/LAHSLY to learn more.

The City of West Monroe has also partnered with the Chief Tusquahoma Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution that serve as a sponsor agency for several area cemeteries. Wreaths can be purchased from the Chief Tusquahoma Chapter at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/LA0081 National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people. 

For more information about this program, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

