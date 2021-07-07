Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 15, north of Farmerville on July 3, shortly before 6:00 p.m., that claimed the life of a man from Downsville.
The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 21-year-old Wiley Reeves of Farmerville, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 15.
For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled into the northbound lane of LA Hwy 15 and struck a 2010 GMC Canyon, driven by 41-year-old Johnny Sims of Downsville.
Sims, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Reeves was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. Reeves was cited for driving left of center and no seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.