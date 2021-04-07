Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 165, north of Mer Rouge, on Monday, that claimed the life of a man from Bastrop.
The initial investigation revealed a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 65-year-old Leroy Harden, was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 165, when for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line into the path of a Ford Expedition. After impact, the Expedition ran off the road and became engulfed in flames.
Harden, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the Expedition were all taken to a local hospital with injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
