U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, and Jacky Rosen recently introduced legislation to prevent data mining of Americans’ personal health data stored on wearable personal devices, such as smartwatches.
The bill comes amid renewed concerns of Google’s plans to buy Fitbit in light of recent reports that Google has partnered with Ascension to secretly harvest the nonanonymized private health data of millions of Americans. The actions of Google and Ascension raise questions about how Google and other companies would use data collected from smart device users.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) protects all interactions between patients and their doctors. HIPAA does not protect health data recorded on personal devices.
The Stop Marketing And Revealing the Wearables And Trackers Consumer Health Data Act (Smartwatch Data Act) defines what data is protected under the law. The bill would prevent entities that collect consumer health information from transferring, selling, sharing or allowing access to consumer health information or any individually identifiable consumer health information collected on personal health trackers. Violations of the new act would be enforced by the Department of Health and Human Services in the same manner the department enforces HIPAA.
“The introduction of technology to our health care system in the form of apps and wearable health devices has brought up a number of important questions regarding data collection and privacy,” said Rosen.
