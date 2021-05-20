Roy W. Heatherly, a former resident of Monroe, was named as the new president and CEO of the Monroe Chamber Thursday following confirmation by the Monroe Chamber Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
“I am extremely excited to be able to announce that the Monroe Chamber of Commerce hired Roy W. Heatherly as the 18th President and CEO for the organization," said John Landry, Chairman for the Monroe Chamber.
“The Monroe Chamber’s vision is to help create a thriving and vibrant community where we can raise our families with the assurance that our children will be well educated, have bright futures, and abundant job opportunities. That vision is personal to Roy, and something that will motivate him as he works to further the outstanding efforts and accomplishments of the Chamber’s retiring President and CEO, Sue Nicholson. Roy understands that bright futures for our children and grandchildren are made possible by ensuring that our businesses are strong and prosperous. We welcome Roy, and as he likes to say we look for ‘Great Days Ahead’ with Roy at the helm of the Monroe Chamber.”
Heatherly served as the publisher of two daily newspapers. He has extensive experience leading businesses here in Monroe and elsewhere, as well as his own personal small business. He worked extensively in the non-profit arena both as a volunteer and professionally and served as Chairman for the Jackson, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the United Way of West Tennessee.
“It has been an honor to partner with John Landry, Jeremy Harrell, William Smart and Alberta Green as a member of the Selection Committee for the Monroe Chamber CEO position. The nationwide search coordinated by Jay Mulhern yielded an excellent slate of candidates,” said Tania Hilburn the 2022 Chairman-elect for the Monroe Chamber. “Roy is ready to hit the ground running and brings with him many years of experience in communication, business engagement and non-profit leadership. I look forward to partnering with Roy as incoming Chairman of the volunteer board of directors for the Monroe Chamber."
"Words cannot adequately express my excitement and appreciation for this tremendous opportunity. There is a sense of great things happening in Monroe and in Northeast Louisiana. The Monroe Chamber is at the heart of that excitement.,“ Heatherly said. “To build on the great work that Sue, her staff, and the volunteer business leaders have done for the business community is an honor and a privilege. I feel there are GREATER days ahead for the region and I am proud that I will be part of it. It's nice to be coming back to a place we've always called home," Heatherly added.
While living in Monroe, Heatherly served as the Chief Revenue Officer for The (Monroe) News-Star. His wife, Beth, taught at Neville High School and at Grace Episcopal School. All three of his children graduated from Neville and his wife and two of his daughters graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Two of his daughters live and work in Monroe. Area residents will recognize Heatherly as the radio voice of Neville baseball.
Heatherly will join the Monroe Chamber staff on June 3.
