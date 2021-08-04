State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who says she is considering becoming a candidate for governor in 2023, drew a smattering of applause from the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club this week when she announced future elections would revert to the use of paper ballots thanks to her legislation.
Hewitt, a Republican from Slidell, chairs the state Legislature’s Republican delegation. Her legislation, which Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law as Act 420, would allow the use of paper ballots that would be scanned and could later be audited.
The Women’s Republic Club hosted Hewitt and Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center Director Lindsey Sykes as its featured speakers during the club’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.
When asked whether she was considering becoming a candidate for governor, Hewitt told The Ouachita Citizen, “I would say it’s on the table. I’m still considering it.”
In 2019, Edwards was re-elected as governor but is term-limited and cannot qualify as a candidate again. At that time, Hewitt secured re-election to the Senate, though she then indicated interest in campaigning for governor in the future.
Other Republicans reported to be considering the governor’s race include Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Treasurer John Schroder, Sen. Rick Ward, and Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Democrats weighing the race include Sen. Gary Smith, media reports say.
During her talk to the Women’s Republican Club, Hewitt knocked Edwards for his vetoes of several bills which Republican lawmakers referred to as a package of “election integrity” legislation.
“I guess he doesn’t care about good elections and election integrity,” Hewitt said. “He vetoed all that.”
Hewitt also chairs the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Referring to Act 420 allowing the use of paper ballots in elections, Hewitt noted a paper-based voting system could be audited and argued the use of electronic voting machines could not withstand the same level of scrutiny.
In march, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin ditched a request for proposals, or RFP, to replace some 10,000 aging electronic voting machines that could result in a contract worth some $100 million.
Since January, the state received complaints the RFP was drafted to favor Dominion Voting Systems, a Denver, Colorado voting machine vendor that became the target of national headlines alleging the company’s machines switched votes from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden last November. The company has denied the allegations.
“We’re not going to continue with electronic machines,” Hewitt said. “We’re going to use a paper-based system.”
Hewitt noted her legislation would require the preservation of all paper records for a certain period.
“You can double-check all your votes,” Hewitt said. “You can’t do that with electronic machines.”
Hewitt’s legislation also established the Voting System Commission, which is charged with evaluating how to implement a paper-based voting system. The group is scheduled to meet on Sept. 1.
“We want to build transparency and security,” Hewitt said.
