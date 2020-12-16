Three internet service providers were awarded a combined total of some $2.8 million in federal funding to bring high-speed internet to more than 1,500 homes in Ouachita Parish.
Across the state, some $342.2 million were awarded to broadband providers last week, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide. They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to be technologically neutral and to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency offerings. We aimed for maximum leverage of taxpayer dollars and for networks that would meet consumers’ increasing broadband needs, and the results show that our strategy worked.”
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America and focus limited universal service funds on areas that most need support. In October 2020, the Commission adopted rules creating the 5G Fund for Rural America, which will distribute up to $9 billion over the next decade to bring 5G wireless broadband connectivity to areas in rural America without easy internet access.
In Louisiana, the auction allocated $342,207,315.20 in support to expand broadband to 175,692 homes and businesses without easy internet access over the next 10 years.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy serves as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, which has jurisdiction over the FCC.
“Louisianians without broadband access deserve the same educational and work opportunities that Americans who have high-speed internet already enjoy,” Kennedy said. “The pandemic has made it more urgent than ever to bridge the digital divide in underserved rural areas—telehealth, telework, and online classes demand broadband expansion. I’m glad to see the FCC invest $342 million to expand broadband access to 175,000 Louisiana families and businesses. It’s past time to build out this infrastructure.”
The three broadband providers receiving money to provide internet access in Ouachita Parish included Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium ($2,426,520 to serve 846 homes); Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ($428,076 to serve 692 homes); and Wisper-CABO ($1,080 to serve two homes).
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is a $20.4 billion fund to close the digital divide by funding high-speed broadband network deployment in underserved rural areas in the United States. The FCC set aside $16 billion for Phase I of the auction of which $9.2 billion was allocated. The remaining $6.8 billion will roll over into the future Phase II auction, which can now have a budget of $11.2 billion to target those areas that did not receive funding in the first phase as well as partially-served areas.
Providers must meet periodic buildout requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.