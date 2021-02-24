Waste Management resumed regularly scheduled collection services to customers in Ouachita Parish on Monday.
Waste Management is experiencing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes, which may precipitate some delays in service to customers in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes as well as to customers in the Magnolia Landfill area.
Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.
