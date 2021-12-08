Tashia Hines, with Cameron, Hines & Company, was honored Tuesday night with the A.O. Evans Award at the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony.
Dawne Smith, owner of Paramount Healthcare Consultants, was recognized with the Johnny Huntsman Entrepreneurial Success Award.
Jennifer Zimmerman was named Diplomat of the Year for 2021.
The awards were presented during the chamber’s annual banquet at the West Monroe Convention Center, featuring a keynote address by Dr. Bob Turner, author and director of Sunset Academy of Leadership Training (SALT) in Lubbock, Texas.
Josh Hayes, with Lazenby & Associates, will succeed Amanda Edge, with Entergy Louisiana, as the chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.
“Across the country, chambers have declining members, but our chamber has grown that membership,” Hayes said. “We have around 650 members now. There are new businesses opening here.”
A.O. Evans Award
The A.O. Evans Award recognizes one individual in the area each year for outstanding contributions to the West Monroe and West Ouachita area. The person cannot be an elected official who currently holds office nor can they be a member of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber Board of Directors. This person must have made several contributions to the betterment of the community.
Tashia Hines, of West Monroe, said she was honored to have been chosen for the award and thanked her family and co-workers for their support.
“I’m honored to say my business is in West Monroe,” Hines said.
Alana Cooper, the 2020 recipient of the A.O. Evans Award, commended Hines for her devotion to building a business and life in West Monroe.
Johnny Huntsman award
The Entrepreneurial Success Award honors a current WMWO Chamber business member or individual member that exemplifies the true entrepreneurial spirit in three areas — employees, management style and entrepreneurial spirit. The award was named in honor of the late Huntsman, who founded Johnny’s Pizza House and died in 2017.
Dawne Smith, who owns several businesses and has renovated a handful of historic buildings in West Monroe, thanked the chamber for the award.
“It’s all up to us to grow and leave something for our children and grandchildren and great grandchildren,” Smith said.
Diplomat of the Year
Each year, the chamber recognizes an individual for their volunteer work at chamber events.
Jennifer Zimmerman is the founder of Medicare Healthcare WE CARE, an insurance agency now located in downtown West Monroe. Her agency was launched in the Small Business Incubator on the ULM Campus.
“I like to lead by example,” Zimmerman said. “I love you all. I really do love to show up.”
“I don’t stop because I don’t want any of us to stop. I want us all to keep growing,” she later added.
First Responder awards
The chamber also recognized several public safety officers from the city of West Monroe’s fire and police departments as well as the Ouachita Parish Fire Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
West Monroe Police Department Office of the Year
Detective Daniel Freeland was hired as a jailer in December 2001 and later transferred to the Patrol Division in January 2006. Freeland was later chosen as a detective and K9 handler in the West Monroe Police Street Crimes Unit. Freeland has been responsible for many drug seizures and felony apprehensions. He now leads the Street Crimes Unit specializing in street level drug interdiction and targeted crime suppression.
West Monroe Fire Department Officer of the Year
Captain Jared Walker has been employed at the department since 2008.
Ouachita Parish Fire Department Firefighter of the year
V. Captain Carter has served for 28 years. He is married to his lovely wife, Stephanie, and they have three children – a son and twin girls.
He was elected by his peers as President of the local firefighter’s union and having served as the elected firefighter representative on the local Civil Service Board.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputy Of the Year
Investigator James Humphrey has been employed with the OPSO since 2001. He transferred to Patrol in 2003 and was assigned to investigations in 2009. In 2013, he was assigned to the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.
His case assignments are related to child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and internet related crimes. His responsibilities also include community outreach by providing educational classes for both children and adults on internet awareness and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.