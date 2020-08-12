Stuart Hodnett, director of a local beautification outfit, was named the city of West Monroe’s parks and recreation director earlier this week.
Hodnett replaces Doug Seegers who worked in the city for the past 16 years, including his most recent position as the city’s parks and recreation director.
Seegers recently took a position with the city of Monroe under Mayor Friday Ellis as Monroe’s director of community affairs.
Hodnett has served as the director of Ouachita Green for the past four years.
“We welcome Stuart to the City of West Monroe and look forward to working with him as we continue our efforts to offer a wide range of quality parks and recreational programming for all ages to enjoy,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.
“Parks and recreation are a tangible reflection of the quality of life in a community.”
As Parks and Recreation Director, Hodnett will be responsible for overseeing the city’s parks system which includes Kiroli Park, Restoration Park, Lazarre Park and a number of neighborhood parks. He will also be responsible for overseeing the city’s recreational programming which includes youth basketball, adult basketball, adult softball and pickleball.
