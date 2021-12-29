A Monroe man recently asked the Fourth Judicial District Court to reduce the 20-year prison sentence he received for the manslaughter of JonMark Miletello during a fight at a home in Treasure Island in May 2019.
In addition to a motion to reconsider sentence, Jonathan Hogg, 19, also wrote a letter by hand, addressed to Judge Larry Jefferson, defending his actions as self-defense.
“I would like to give my most sincere condolences to the family of the victim, not only will it scar them forever but it will also scar me forever,” stated Hogg’s letter. “Though it was unintentional, I was being attacked. I was strangled, beat, and cut with a knife in my own house. I lacked the ability to see at that moment in time and this was a tragic event that I wish could have been avoided.”
Hogg was arrested in May 2019 for killing Miletello as well as for shooting and injuring D’veil Freeman Jr. at the Treasure Island home where Hogg lived with his mother, Vicki. Miletello and Freeman had visited Hogg’s home in a dispute over money owed for drugs, investigators said. After a fight, Hogg took hold of a handgun and fired several shots at Miletello and Freeman as the pair tried to flee the Hogg residence.
Miletello’s parents sued Hogg as well as Vicki in a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming Hogg and his mother could have called emergency responders earlier and possibly saved their son’s life. The parties settled the case in August.
The Ouachita Citizen obtained a copy of Hogg’s letter as well as a Nov. 11 letter that bore the signature of former Fourth Judicial District Attorney Jerry Jones. Vicki Hogg worked as Jones’ secretary for several years.
“Jonathan stands before you convicted of several felonies and a misdemeanor,” stated Jones’ letter. “Not knowing all the facts, it is my opinion that the fight and subsequent shootings were caused by and/or contributed to by the use of drugs. The loss of a son to drugs is a blow from which there is no recovery. My son, Duncan, was forty years old. Jonathan, although he took a life, is only nineteen. I hope that you will consider his age and possible drug usage as factors in the sentencing of this young man.”
Jones’ letter asked Jefferson to allow Hogg to spend his “yet to come formative years” with his family.
The letter was signed “Jerry L. Jones, Retired District Attorney, 4th Judicial District.”
The letter incorrectly spelled Jones’ hometown, Mer Rouge, and identified the age of Jones’ only son, Duncan Jones, as 40. Duncan Jones, however, died at the age of 39.
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to Jones to verify the contents of the letter as well as its signature but was unable to reach him.
In a Nov. 2 motion for reconsideration of sentence, Hogg’s attorneys—Richard Fewell Jr. and Ronald Cook—argued the 20-year sentence was an “excessive, disproportionate and needless imposition of pain and suffering” on their client.
“Defendant acted under strong provocation,” stated the motion. “As bore out from the trial of this matter, the defendant did not initially have the firearm and only obtained the firearm after he and his two companions were attacked by intruders and the defendant used the firearm in the course of said attack.”
Meanwhile, in a court hearing on Dec. 13, Hogg pled guilty to possession of marijuana in excess of 14 grams.
Jefferson sentenced Hogg to serve 30 days in prison, with credit for time served.
Hogg’s plea stemmed from a June 2020 arrest when a Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested Hogg for possession of marijuana and cocaine.
Hogg denied ownership of the drugs, and the charge of cocaine possession was dropped at the time of Hogg’s plea.
