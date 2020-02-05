Nine new individuals have joined the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities board of directors for renewable three-year terms.
Monroe resident Linda Holyfield, plus eight others, has joined the board of directors for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.
Representing academia, non-profit organizations, private business and arts and culture institutions in seven parishes, the new board members bring expertise and experience from a variety of fields to the LEH and will enhance the organization’s ability to support the humanities across Louisiana.
As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the LEH maintains a singular presence throughout Louisiana as the only private nonprofit dedicated to making an impact in the cultural and education sectors in all 64 Louisiana parishes.
Its mission is to partner with communities, institutions and individuals to explore Louisiana’s past, reflect on the present and imagine the future.
Holyfield is the president and CEO of P&S Surgical Hospital and Specialty Management Services of Ouachita, LLC. She has devoted much of that time creating healthcare opportunities in northeast Louisiana.
She is a member of the Council for a Better Louisiana and the Children’s Coalition of the Northeast Louisiana, among others, and she currently serves on the Louisiana Public Health Institute, the University Health Board of Trustees and the ULM Foundation Board of Trustees.
The LEH works with federal, state and local governments to improve educational outcomes and preserve the state’s cultural traditions.
The organization has established a strong reputation with corporations and foundations and is trusted to deliver responsive, sustainable programs for and with Louisianans, such as the now-franchised PRIME TIME, Inc. series of programs and 64 Parishes magazine and online encyclopedia.
Founded in 1971 and recognized for our enduring statewide impact, the LEH continues to seek out new opportunities to serve Louisiana.
